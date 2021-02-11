Republican Glenn Youngkin elected Virginia governor, a possible indicator of 2022 midterms

Republican Glenn Youngkin is projected to become Virginia's next governor, a major win for the party that hasn't won a statewide election in over a decade.

The Associated Press called the race after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Youngkin's victory comes as the final polls in the race were deadlocked amid heightened Republican enthusiasm and President Joe Biden's sagging poll numbers. The most recent poll from the Wason Center showed Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe statistically tied 48 to 49% with independents moving toward the former.

The win is sure to alarm national Democrats already nervous about holding their party’s narrow control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.

The 54-year-old Youngkin is a political newcomer and was a virtual unknown at the start of the race, with his campaign calling him a "political outsider." He beat McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018.

Before his recent entry into politics, Youngkin served as the CEO of The Carlyle Group, an international firm that manages about $230 billion in investments.

Youngkin's win is great news for national Republicans, who are looking to take back control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections. This race garnered national attention as a possible early indicator of what's to come next year.

President Joe Biden won Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, but that disappeared as Youngkin beat back the Democrats’ efforts to portray him as a clone of former President Donald Trump.

In a statement Tuesday night, former Trump congratulated Youngkin on his victory.

"The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than ever before," Trump said. "Glenn will be a great governor. Thank you to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia and most particularly, to our incredible MAGA voters!"

Youngkin will succeed Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who succeeded McAuliffe in 2018. He will be sworn in on Jan. 15, 2022.