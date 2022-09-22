2022 midterm election voter guide
WCNC Charlotte is answering your questions about the 2022 midterm election.
Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022, and WCNC Charlotte has everything you need to know before you vote.
What is the midterm election?:
The United States midterm election takes place near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office, on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
Important dates:
North Carolina
- Early Voting: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022-Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 3 p.m.
- Voter Registration Deadline: Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 5 p.m.
- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m.
- Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, by 5 p.m.
- General Election: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina
- Early Voting: Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 – Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 (closed Sunday, Oct. 30).
- Voter Registration Deadline: varies by the form of submission
- Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Oct. 28, 2022, by 5 p.m.
- Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot (in-person and by-mail): Nov. 8, 2022, by 7 p.m.
- General Election: Nov. 8, 2022, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
What's on the ballot?:
Registered voters in North Carolina may request a sample ballot from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, containing all the races for their mail address, here.
South Carolina registered voters can access their sample ballot from the South Carolina Election Commission, containing all races for their respective mailing addresses, here.
Am I registered to vote?:
If you recently moved to North Carolina or you haven't voted in several years, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will tell you if you are registered to vote in North Carolina.
If you miss the North Carolina deadline for registering, you can still register to vote in person using same-day registration in your county from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.
If you live in South Carolina, go here to see if you are registered to vote.
South Carolina residents wishing to vote must register at least 30 days before the election, but the deadline is slightly different depending on how you register.
If registering online, the deadline is Sunday, Oct. 9. If registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 11. If registering in person though, the deadline is a few days earlier — Friday, Oct. 7.
In South Carolina, residents can vote online, in person or by mail/fax.
NBC has developed a helpful interactive tool with a state-by-state guide to simplify the voter registration process for people. It gives information about mail-in and early voting options, as well as what people will need to bring with them on voting day.
When does voter registration end?:
North Carolina
The voter registration deadline in North Carolina is Friday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m., which is 25 days before the general election.
If you are not registered in a county, you may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period. This process is called “Same-Day Registration.” Complete details on registering to vote in North Carolina and the qualifications you need to meet can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.
North Carolina voters are not required to show a photo ID. If you are a DMV customer with an N.C. driver’s license or DMV-issued ID, you may now register to vote or change certain parts of your registration online.
South Carolina
The deadline to register to vote in South Carolina varies by which form voters register.
Complete details on registering to vote in South Carolina can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission website. South Carolina voters can register to vote in several ways:
- Register online
- Register by mail, email or fax
- Register in person
When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at the polling place:
- SC Driver's License
- SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
- SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
Where can I vote in person?:
Your polling place is based on the address you used to register to vote. To find your polling location in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has a polling place search database.
To find your polling location in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website.
Can I vote by absentee ballot?:
All registered voters in North Carolina and South Carolina can submit absentee ballots for the general election.
North Carolina
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, no later than 5 p.m. No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot.
Details about how to obtain an English or Spanish-language absentee ballot by mail on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You can also obtain an absentee ballot online through the DMV here.
In 2020, NCSBE debuted a new online portal where registered voters can request an absentee-by-mail ballot entirely online.
South Carolina
The deadline to request an absentee ballot in South Carolina is Oct. 28, 2022, no later than 5 p.m.
On May 13, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting and makes significant changes to the absentee voting process.
The South Carolina Elections Commission has mapped out the following qualifications for absentee voting on its website.
Elections officials want voters to know that voting absentee doesn't require you to mail in your ballot, though. Voters can drop their ballots off in person.
Where to drop off an absentee ballot?
Registered voters in North Carolina can the mailing address and drop-off location for their county board of elections here.
Can I vote early?:
During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote.
North Carolina
The early voting period for the 2022 general election in North Carolina begins Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Registered voters in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”
Search for early voting sites in your county through the North Carolina State Board of Elections website here.
South Carolina
Early voting for the 2022 general election in South Carolina begins Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, and ends Saturday, Nov.5, with polls being closed Sunday, Oct. 30. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Registered voters in South Carolina can visit an early voting center in their county and vote. Voters will be asked to present a photo ID when checking in to vote.
The South Carolina Elections Commission has listed early voting sites by county here.
How do I check that my ballot was counted?:
North Carolina
- Check the status of your provisional ballot here.
- Check the status of your absentee ballot here.
South Carolina
- Check the status of your provisional ballot here.
- Check the status of your absentee ballot here.
How do I get people out to vote?:
People can also direct their friends and family who may live in other states to voter registration websites like this one to provide simple step-by-step instructions about registering to vote. Or send them this link where they can find out more about their state or local election office.
