2022 midterm election voter guide

WCNC Charlotte is answering your questions about the 2022 midterm election.

How do I get people out to vote?

How do I check that my ballot was counted?

Where can I vote in person?

What is the midterm election?

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022, and WCNC Charlotte has everything you need to know before you vote.

The United States midterm election takes place near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office, on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

South Carolina registered voters can access their sample ballot from the South Carolina Election Commission , containing all races for their respective mailing addresses, here .

Registered voters in North Carolina may request a sample ballot from the North Carolina State Board of Elections , containing all the races for their mail address, here .

NBC has developed a helpful interactive tool with a state-by-state guide to simplify the voter registration process for people. It gives information about mail-in and early voting options, as well as what people will need to bring with them on voting day.

In South Carolina, residents can vote online, in person or by mail/fax.

If registering online, the deadline is Sunday, Oct. 9. If registering by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 11. If registering in person though, the deadline is a few days earlier — Friday, Oct. 7.

South Carolina residents wishing to vote must register at least 30 days before the election, but the deadline is slightly different depending on how you register.

If you live in South Carolina, go here to see if you are registered to vote .

If you miss the North Carolina deadline for registering, you can still register to vote in person using same-day registration in your county from Oct. 24 through Nov. 5.

If you recently moved to North Carolina or you haven't voted in several years, the North Carolina State Board of Elections will tell you if you are registered to vote in North Carolina .

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following photo IDs at the polling place:

Complete details on registering to vote in South Carolina can be found on the South Carolina Election Commission website. South Carolina voters can register to vote in several ways:

The deadline to register to vote in South Carolina varies by which form voters register.

North Carolina voters are not required to show a photo ID. If you are a DMV customer with an N.C. driver’s license or DMV-issued ID, you may now register to vote or change certain parts of your registration online .

If you are not registered in a county, you may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period. This process is called “Same-Day Registration.” Complete details on registering to vote in North Carolina and the qualifications you need to meet can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.

The voter registration deadline in North Carolina is Friday, Oct. 14 by 5 p.m., which is 25 days before the general election.

To find your polling location in South Carolina, visit the South Carolina Election Commission website.

Your polling place is based on the address you used to register to vote. To find your polling location in North Carolina, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has a polling place search database .

Can I vote by absentee ballot? :

All registered voters in North Carolina and South Carolina can submit absentee ballots for the general election.

North Carolina

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in North Carolina is Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, no later than 5 p.m. No special circumstance or reason is needed to receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot.

Details about how to obtain an English or Spanish-language absentee ballot by mail on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You can also obtain an absentee ballot online through the DMV here.

In 2020, NCSBE debuted a new online portal where registered voters can request an absentee-by-mail ballot entirely online.

South Carolina

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in South Carolina is Oct. 28, 2022, no later than 5 p.m.

On May 13, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed into law legislation passed by the General Assembly that establishes early voting and makes significant changes to the absentee voting process.

The South Carolina Elections Commission has mapped out the following qualifications for absentee voting on its website.

Elections officials want voters to know that voting absentee doesn't require you to mail in your ballot, though. Voters can drop their ballots off in person.

Where to drop off an absentee ballot?