Voter registration ends Friday for municipal elections

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The deadline for voter registration for the 2023 municipal elections in North Carolina is Friday, Oct. 13. Municipal elections are scheduled for Nov. 7 and, in North Carolina, the voter registration deadline is 25 days before election day.

Mail-in voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 13 and your county board of elections must receive the application no later than 20 days before the election. If received later than this, your application will not be processed until after the election is held.

If you miss this Friday's deadline, you still have an option, which is called "same-day registration."

During the early voting period, people who are not registered to vote can register at any early voting site and vote immediately at that site. If needed, people can also update their name or address during same-day registration.

The requirement for same-day voter registration is proof of residence displaying a voter's current address.

It is important to note that most voters cannot register on election day. The exceptions are newly naturalized citizens and people who have had their rights restored after serving a felony sentence.

