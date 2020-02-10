Voting deadlines loom: here's what you need to know in NC & SC

WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of the most important things to know in both Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With election day nearing closer, several important voter deadlines are fast approaching. WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list of the most important things to know in both Carolinas.

NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolinians have already cast nearly 320 thousand absentee ballots – the third-highest total in the nation right now.

And that’s only a small portion of the more than 1.1 million absentee ballots that have been requested.

Many others will be heading to vote early in-person starting October 15th at 33 locations in Mecklenburg County, including the Spectrum Center and Bank of America stadium.

Early voter turnout is expected to be unprecedented.

Here are the deadlines you need to know:

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, October 7th at 5 pm was the deadline for South Carolinians to register to vote in person.

On top of those deadlines, South Carolina also in the midst of a confusing battle over witness signatures. Here’s what you need to know.

South Carolina is also seeing an unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests.

More than 26,000 have already been requested in York county alone, shattering 2016 totals.

South Carolinians can still register to vote online by October 4th, or by mail – make sure it’s postmarked by Monday, October 5th.

Monday also kicks off absentee in-person voting. And if you are voting absentee by mail, October 24th is your last day to request a mailed ballot.

For those not voting early, don’t forget election day November third.

South Carolina voters are also facing some legal confusion about the witness signature requirement.

"The original intent of these signature requirements is to prevent voter fraud to make sure the person filling out the ballot and turning it in is actually the voter," explained Eric s. Heber, UNCC professor in the department of political science and public administration.

That requirement was overturned for this election because of COVID concerns and social distancing requirements.

But now some GOP state officials want the signature requirement reinstated, filing an emergency request with the supreme court Thursday.