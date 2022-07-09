NC to begin mailing out absentee ballots for 2022 midterm election

As of Thursday, the state said more than 53,000 people requested an absentee ballot.

RALEIGH, N.C. — People in North Carolina can now vote in the upcoming midterm election. The state will be sending out absentee ballots to those who request them on Friday.

The last day in North Carolina to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 1. Ballots can be returned up to the day of the election, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

The midterm election will be held on Nov. 8, 2022. Races on the ballot include:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

Several state offices, including elected officials within the North Carolina Supreme Court, the General Assembly and the Court of Appeals

Local judges and prosecutors

County offices like sheriff and county commissioner

