WINGATE, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence was at Wingate University in Union County Monday afternoon campaigning for Republican District 9 candidate Dan Bishop.

The Get Out the Vote event kicked off at 1 p.m., but the lines started forming around 10:30 a.m., as hundreds stood in the sweltering heat waiting to get inside.

Inside, the message to Republican voters was clear and simple, get out and vote Tuesday and remember that every vote counts.

“In my first race for state legislator I won by 212 votes, that’s fewer people than are in this room today,” said Mick Mulvaney, the former Representative for South Carolina’s 5th District.

Mulvaney is now serving President Donald Trump's cabinet as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, as well as acting White House Chief of Staff.

“Tomorrow is Election Day and I need you to vote tomorrow,” Bishop said.

Pence took the stage around 1:30 p.m. to a standing ovation.

“Hello North Carolina,” he exclaimed.

The Vice President himself also urged voters to head to the polls Tuesday, saying the outcome in North Carolina’s 9th District will have a national impact.

“We’re not only going to make sure we re-elect Trump, but we’re going to elect a majority back in the House of Republicans and Dan Bishop’s going to lead the way,” he said.

But while there were cheers inside, student protestors outside had cheers of their own, at times chanting, “When we are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back.”

“You know Bishop was one of the original authors of the bathroom bill, HB2 and you know behind me we have students from every background, every walk of life and Pence and Bishop have just been so vocal in their attacks against minority groups,” said Matthew Warren, a senior at Wingate University.

“The hate that Pence and Bishop consistently push, that’s not who we are at Wingate,” Warren said.

The polls for the District 9 election open Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

