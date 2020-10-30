Board of Elections emails: Website was spreading false information about mail-in ballots 'to persuade voters not to participate' in NC

In the emails, election officials said a website is intentionally spreading false information to discourage voters from using mail-in ballots.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A WCNC Charlotte Defenders investigation is uncovering a misinformation campaign online in the weeks before voting began in North Carolina.

The Defenders team obtained internal emails from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. In the emails, election officials said a website is intentionally spreading false information to discourage voters from using mail-in ballots.

WCNC Charlotte also learned state officials brought the issue to the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. According to the emails, election officials asked the FBI and other agencies how to handle cases like this, when a website is spreading false information.

In the weeks before voting began, state election officials became aware of the website, www.protectmyvote.com/northcarolina.

“We take it very seriously,” said Damon Circosta, chair of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

In an email from August 13th, a member of the board’s legal counsel said “it looks to be a group opposed to mail-in voting and ‘voter fraud’.”

A few days later, the state’s chief risk officer with the North Carolina Department of Information Technology brought emailed members of the FBI and Homeland Security. She wrote an email saying in part, “looks like this is a website with the intent to dissuade citizens from mailing in ballots”.

“It appears to be a misinformation campaign trying to persuade voters to not participate in the North Carolina elections,” said Circosta. “It’s better for us to make sure law enforcement and various folks are aware of these incidents.”

The emails from August came just a few weeks after President Trump expressed concerns with mail-in voting and questioned how it would impact the election results.

“I want to have the election, but I also don’t want to have to wait three months and find out the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything,” President Trump said at the time.

A spokesman for the State Board of Elections says he wrote to the website multiple times but didn’t hear back. The Defenders team also tried to reach someone with the website but were not able to do that.

WCNC Charlotte went to the website and immediately found several false claims, including that people need a photo ID to cast a ballot and that two witness signatures are required.

When it comes to voter suppression in general, the FBI says it’s a federal crime to intentionally deceive qualified voters to prevent them from voting.

“If we see indications of foreign interference or federal election crimes, we will aggressively investigate and work with our partners to take appropriate action,” said FBI Director Chris Wray.

“We’re so adamant that people need to go to trusted news sources or go to our website to learn how to do voting in North Carolina,” said Circosta.

The FBI confirmed it’s involved in the investigation of the website, but did not provide any further details.