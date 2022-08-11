How to view a sample ballot before voting in the 2022 midterm election

Voters in North Carolina and South Carolina can view a sample ballot to examine all of the races before heading to the polls in the 2022 midterm election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day for the highly anticipated midterm elections, which will determine the balance of power in Congress and at the state level in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Republicans are expected to make gains on Democrats in the U.S. House, while Democrats are optimistic they can retain control of the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's White House term.

And while many people know about the high-profile races on the ballot, like North Carolina's race for U.S. Senate between Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd, they might not be aware of local races, including school boards, city governments and more.

Fortunately, voters in North Carolina and South Carolina can request a sample ballot before heading to the polls and casting a ballot on Election Day.

How to request a sample ballot in North Carolina

Registered voters in North Carolina may request a sample ballot from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, containing all of the races for their mailing address.

To view your sample ballot, voters must enter their first and last names into the Voter Search tool, pull up their voter record and scroll down to "Your Sample Ballot."

Polls in North Carolina will close at 7:30 p.m. Some locations may be open later due to starting late.

How to request a sample ballot in South Carolina

Registered voters in South Carolina can access their sample ballot by visiting the South Carolina Election Commission website. The ballot will contain all races for their mailing address.

Polls in South Carolina will close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

