CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Women in Charlotte have been marching to make their voices heard for months.

On Tuesday, they marched to the polls, with 2018 poised to be the year of the woman voter.

"Women fought for this right that we have to vote so we should definitely exercise it today," said Kameran Bailey.

In line in Charlotte, we found women who said this year their rights are in the spotlight and they couldn't sit home.

"We can't really talk about the issues and express the difficulties we are facing in life if we don't get out here and vote," said Kayla Hunter.

At polling sites across the city, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles posed for pictures with women voters young and old.

"My name is Houston, and I am 91-years-old, and I am so happy to be voting today."

Women are making history on the ballot as well. A record 529 women filed to run for the House or Senate this year. 23 percent of all congressional challengers are women.

"They feel like their voices are being ignored."

Not anymore. Political experts said women will make an impact on every race in the Carolinas.

"I believe we just want change. We're tired of just going along with history and what other people have laid out for us and so it's time for us to get out here and lay out what we really want."

