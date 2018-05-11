CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The YMCA of Greater Charlotte is offering free childcare Tuesday for parents who head to the polls.

Across the Charlotte area, many YMCA branches will watch the kids so the adults can cast their ballots.

"We want local families to know the Y is here when they need us," said Adrianne Hobbs, executive director of youth development, YMCA of Greater Charlotte.

The opportunity is open to all families, but space is limited. Interested parents can find out more information on this website, at their local YMCA branch, or by calling 704-716-6200.

© 2018 WCNC