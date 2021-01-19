Your guide to Ashe County's newly elected officials

Here are the 2020 local election results, from county commissioners to board of education.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — While the 2020 presidential election was especially eventful and many counties experienced record-breaking turnout, the daily lives of North Carolinians will be more immediately impacted by down-ballot races and local ballot measures.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the local officials elected to represent Gaston County, and what they will be responsible for.

County Commissioners

The Ashe County Board of Commissioners is a five-member body that meets on the first and third Monday of each month and is responsible for maintaining, developing and implementing policies that guide the county's investments in fields like infrastructure, public health and culture. All commissioners can be contacted by emailing administration@ashecountygov.com

Jerry D. Powers

New electee

Republican

Farmer who has served on the board before, several decades ago

William Sands

Incumbent

Republican

Retired as Manager of Energy Control with Duke Power Company

Phone: 336-846-5520

Jonathan Jordan

New electee

Republican

Attorney at Jordan and Jordan Law Offices

Board of Education

The Ashe County Board of Education is a five-person board responsible for setting policy and guidelines for the county's public schools.

Josh Roten - At-large

Incumbent

Licensed funeral director and owner of Appalachian Legacy Funeral Services

Email: joshroten5@gmail.com

Kim Simmons - At-large

Incumbent

Doctor of Education, past principal at Mountain View Elementary School

Email: kimsimmons.nc@gmail.com

New River Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Ashe County’s Soil and Water Conservation Board of Supervisors is a five-person board that establishes local soil and water conservation priorities based on the needs of the district. Three of the board's members are elected in the general election and two are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission.