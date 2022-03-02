CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners released the names of the eligible applicants for the Board's temporary At-Large Commissioner seat. The seat is currently open due to the Board approving a request for medical leave from Commissioner At-Large Ella Scarborough.
North Carolina General Statutes (NCGS) § 128-40 permits the Board of County Commissioners to appoint a temporary replacement for the period of the official's leave of absence.
To be considered, the applicant must reside in Mecklenburg County, be qualified to vote in Mecklenburg County, be at least 21 years of age, be a registered voter, and a registered Democrat.
A total of 22 applications were received for the temporary At-Large County Commissioner seat. Of the 22 applications, three did not meet the eligibility requirements set by the Board of County Commissioners and one has chosen to withdraw from consideration.
The 18 eligible applicants are:
- Vonnie Brown
- Alisa Cates
- Jackson Dumas
- Beverly Earle
- Madine Fails
- Jessica Foster
- Steven Jones
- Irena Klika
- Terry Lansdell
- Mary T. McCray
- Michael McIntosh
- Ayanna Perry
- Wilhelmenia I. Rembert
- Marlin Smith
- Jason Sorrells
- Sam Spencer
- Judy Taylor
- Yvette Townsend-Ingram
The Board will discuss the above-listed applicants at its next policy meeting on March 8. It will then nominate seven of the applicants to be interviewed. County Commissioners are scheduled to interview the seven nominated applicants on March 12.
The Board will ultimately appoint one of them to serve as a temporary At-Large County Commissioner through Dec. 5, 2022.