After applications were reviewed for eligibility requirements, 18 people are now vying for the Board's temporary At-Large Commissioner seat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners released the names of the eligible applicants for the Board's temporary At-Large Commissioner seat. The seat is currently open due to the Board approving a request for medical leave from Commissioner At-Large Ella Scarborough.

North Carolina General Statutes (NCGS) § 128-40 permits the Board of County Commissioners to appoint a temporary replacement for the period of the official's leave of absence.

To be considered, the applicant must reside in Mecklenburg County, be qualified to vote in Mecklenburg County, be at least 21 years of age, be a registered voter, and a registered Democrat.

A total of 22 applications were received for the temporary At-Large County Commissioner seat. Of the 22 applications, three did not meet the eligibility requirements set by the Board of County Commissioners and one has chosen to withdraw from consideration.

The 18 eligible applicants are:

Vonnie Brown

Alisa Cates

Jackson Dumas

Beverly Earle

Madine Fails

Jessica Foster

Steven Jones

Irena Klika

Terry Lansdell

Mary T. McCray

Michael McIntosh

Ayanna Perry

Wilhelmenia I. Rembert

Marlin Smith

Jason Sorrells

Sam Spencer

Judy Taylor

Yvette Townsend-Ingram

The Board will discuss the above-listed applicants at its next policy meeting on March 8. It will then nominate seven of the applicants to be interviewed. County Commissioners are scheduled to interview the seven nominated applicants on March 12.