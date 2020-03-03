CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The White House is closely watching the results from Tuesday's primary election in North Carolina, one day after President Trump was in Charlotte rallying his base.

On Tuesday, Eric Trump sat down with WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson to talk about the 2020 race fresh off a packed rally at Bojangles' Coliseum.

"Well, when I walked into Bojangles' last night and there were 10,000, and another 10,000 outside, and they were chanting, 'U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A,' I don't think the pride in our country has ever been stronger," Trump said.

When it comes to the Democratic field, Trump doesn't seem too worried about his father's challenger in November.

"Which you rather run against? The guy who had more passion but is radically crazy, or would you rather run against (the candidate) who can't draw any crowds?" Trump asked. "He [Biden] can't really make it through a sentence, has a lot of gaffes."

But some political watchers say it's just that tone that could turn off swing voters in North Carolina come November. It was at the top of mind for folks on Facebook when asked what they wanted to hear from Eric Trump.

"Does President Trump have to tweet about everything? Hurts him somewhat I think," said Ann Booth.

"Yeah, fine. A lot of people argue that," Trump said. "That's his style. That's who he is, you can't change someone's DNA. He's a fighter."

In fact, Trump blames Democrats. When asked who will lead the charge in uniting the American people, Trump said it's the responsibility of everyone.

"I think everyone needs to," Trump said. "If you look at the Democrats, they've spent the last three years trying to impeach my father over absolute nonsense."

Time will tell if voters agree. The true test isn't Tuesday's primary, it'll come in November.