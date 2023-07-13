Ethics complaint filed against state representative from Mecklenburg County

Action NC believes Rep. John Bradford would financially benefit from a landlord-tenant bill he filed this year. Bradford said that's false.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A housing rights group has filed an ethics complaint against North Carolina Rep. John Bradford.

Action NC claims the Republican from Mecklenburg County has a conflict of interest with a bill he filed earlier this year. Its complaint states the measure could bring him business if it becomes law.

Several advocacy groups are rallying against House Bill 551, saying it could hurt vulnerable renters. It proposes several changes to landlord-tenant laws in North Carolina, including banning source of income protections and allowing landlords to collect attorney fees from tenants appealing an eviction.

One provision in the bill allows landlords to require proof from a doctor that a tenant has a disability and needs a service animal.

"If their landlord feels like they're lying or falsely saying their pet is a service animal, the landlord can sue the tenant," Jessica Moreno, a community organizer with Action NC, said.

The bill also states if a tenant is sued for falsifying a service animal, they could be liable for the landlord’s damages and fined up to $1,000.

"[Renters] are going to be scared to utilize service animals," Moreno said. "They're not going to use the services they need because they're scared they’ll be sued by landlords."

To verify service animals, landlords can use Petscreening, an online service Bradford himself created. According to its website, Petscreening is “the industry’s first and leading pet policy management software.”

Moreno said the bill will bring Bradford bigger business if it passes, because apartments will use his service for several pet screening services, including verifying service animals.

"It’s just very horrible that Bradford would directly financially benefit from passing this law, we believe that’s not ethical," Moreno said.

In a written statement, Bradford told WCNC Charlottethe claims are incorrect:

“This legislation will have absolutely zero impact on our general business operations and reasonable accommodation review process for support animals. Furthermore, we charge zero ($0) to any person submitting a reasonable accommodation request for a support animal, so it is impossible for my company to profit in any way.”

He added the bill aligns with federal guidelines that already allow landlords to verify service animals. Moreno pointed out the legal ramifications stated in the bill are what concern her most.

The State Ethics Commission will look into Action NC’s complaint and will either dismiss it or refer it to committee. House Bill 551 passed the House in April and is sitting in the Senate.

