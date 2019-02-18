CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections began its long-awaited hearing Monday into allegations of election irregularities centered around absentee ballots in the 9th District election between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready.

The election results have been in question since November, leaving the district without a representative in Congress. The former board of elections refused to certify the results after allegations of fraud were reported in Bladen County.

A new NBC News analysis of raw state election data found that 3,510 absentee ballots requested district-wide were never turned in and no vote was counted for those individuals by any other method. For Bladen County alone, that number was 472.

Affidavits released to the public revealed allegations from voters that their ballots were illegally collected and, in some cases, tampered or thrown out. Harris won by 1,557 votes in Bladen County and 61 percent of absentee ballots were cast in his favor, even though just 19 percent were requested by Republican voters.

The board is expected to hear from dozens of witnesses called by the state, as well as both campaigns. They include McCrae Dowless, a man hired by a consulting firm to work as an "independent contractor" to aid Harris' campaign in Bladen County.

