KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge from Tennessee has temporarily blocked an anti-drag law from going into effect. The restraining order will last for 14 days.

The law signed by Governor Bill Lee was supposed to go into effect on April 1 at midnight. The bill looked to ban "adult cabaret performances" anywhere children could be present.

The suit filed against the state was made by Friends of George's, a nonprofit organization based in Memphis. They produce "drag-centric performances, comedy sketches and plays."

The nonprofit filed the suit alleging that the DA sought to “explicitly restrict or chill speech and expression protected by the First Amendment based on its content."