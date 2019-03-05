CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The shooting at UNC Charlotte was personal for a Mecklenburg County commissioner.

"We have to respond as a community."

On this week's Flashpoint on NBC Charlotte, UNC Charlotte professor Susan Hardin offered that call to action after a week Niner Nation will never forget.

"I know the professor very well who taught that classroom. And I think things have to change. And it might as well start with us."

But the immediate question is how?

Gun control and mental health awareness are always at the top of the list. But common ground on these issues is hard to find.

"Are we raising children up to respect the sanctity of life? The gun didn't go off by itself. Somebody pulled the trigger. If you wanna restrict access to guns, if that guy really wanted to commit harm, he was gonna find access to a firearm and commit harm."

One thing most people agree on: The NinerAlert system on campus worked just it was designed to --notifying students and staff shortly after the shooting happened.

"As an educator, dealing with gun violence, in your classroom, is a nightmare no one wants to deal with."

Watch Flashpoint with Ben Thompson every Sunday at 11 a.m. on NBC Charlotte.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC.COM

'Complete shock': Family of heart donor meets recipient in unlikely encounter

Brown water discovered at Coulwood Middle School

Report: Oreo-maker Mondelez considers adding CBD-infused products