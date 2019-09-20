CHARLOTTE, N.C. — State leaders in Raleigh spent the week redrawing legislative districts. It comes after a three-judge panel ruled current maps are unfair.

NBC Charlotte's Ben Thompson explains district lines were redrawn in North Carolina, referring to maps for state house and senate seats.

Why should you care? A state court found old maps were unfairly partisan.

In NC, we have an unfortunate tradition of elected officials choosing their voters, in the way they draw these maps, rather than voters choosing elected officials. So this is important.

What's the impact? In 2018, the judges found, a majority of voters chose Democratic candidates but Republicans won a majority of the seats at the legislature.

Now, new maps will go back before the court and it can be tweaked some more.

"As long as you have an elected official drawing the maps, you'll get a partisan outcome."

On this week's Flashpoint, Community Activist Colette Forrest said the new maps seem to hurt prominent democrats.

"I feel like there's a little bit of intentionality put to some of the elected officials districts," said Forrest.

Whatever the court decides, it will be shortlived.

The legislature elected next year will draw yet another set of maps after the 2020 census.