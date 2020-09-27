Flashpoint: A look at the Republican Party then, now and where it's going

Guest give their opinions on issues today including abortion, gerrymandering and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week Flashpoint takes a deep dive into what it means to be a Republican today. In case you missed it, we asked the same question of Democrats last week.

Back in the day, conservative champion Ronald Reagan helped us win the Cold War against the Soviet Union. Now President Trump quickly changes the subject any time Russia comes up.

Typically the party of deficit hawks. With President Trump, the national debt now totaling 26.7-trillion.

And the party of family values, that impeached President Clinton for his affair with an intern.

Where does this leave conservatives? Former state representative, Charles Jeter and former Union County GOP chair, Dan Barry discuss what it means to be a Republican in 2020, also give their opinions on issues today including abortion, gerrymandering and more.