'Abortion is still healthcare' | Rep. Alma Adams advocates for abortion access

On Flashpoint, the Charlotte congresswoman reacts to the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams warns of dire impacts after the US Supreme Court's decision to reverse a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. The court's decision leaves the matter to the state to decide.

"We need a uniform system. And it needs to be available to everyone. The right should be available to everyone, wherever they live, they shouldn't have to travel," Adams said.

Adams argues the impacts will be the most severe in marginalized communities.

"Black and brown women, those will be impacted the hardest I believe. Those who live in rural areas, those who have lower incomes and can't afford to cross state lines for care. Young people. LGBTQ people and women in abusive relationships," she said.

Experts say the real impacts will be seen in the weeks and months to come. In the meantime, women across the country will be left with a confusing patchwork of laws.

"It's going to be the wild, wild west when it comes to abortion access," Dr. Susan Roberts, professor at Davidson College, said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

Adams said the conflicting state laws will put women's' health is at risk.

"Abortion is still healthcare, and people are going to need to access it. And now it's going to be a state-by-state fight, which is really problematic," Adams said.

