Flashpoint: Absentee ballot protocol in North & South Carolina, election night results

Officials are really encouraging anyone who plans to vote by mail to go ahead and request your absentee ballot now if you haven't already.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's just over one month out from the election and registration deadlines are coming up this week. Flashpoint wants to make sure you have everything you need.

This year, there has been a record number of absentee ballots and there's a lot of questions about them. The Tar Heel state was actually the first state in the country to start sending them out, meaning North Carolinians were the first in the country to start voting in the 2020 election.

Officials are really encouraging anyone who plans to vote by mail to go ahead and request your absentee ballot now if you haven't already.

Mecklenburg County Elections director, Michael Dickerson talks about keeping your ballot safe as well as keeping voters and poll workers safe during early voting and on election day.

After some back and forth, South Carolina chose to make the coronavirus an approved excuse for absentee ballots this year. That has more people requesting them than ever.

We want to make sure you don't make a mistake that could get your mail-in ballot challenged, disqualified, or not counted at all.

Political Science Professor, Dr. Michael Bitzer talks about how not only is North Carolina a swing state, but there are actually swing precincts.

Election night could turn into election month. The results that night are never actually official, but experts say mid-December might be the soonest we have an official decision.

Election attorney, Tom Spencer, who was involved in the 2000 Bush v. Gore Florida recount, explains the chaos we could see.