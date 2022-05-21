'Advantage: Republican' | Political scientist gives GOP advantage in US Senate race

On Flashpoint, Dr. Michael Bitzer said conditions going into the general election favor republican Tedd Budd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Tuesday's primary, political scientists are surveying the electoral map, sizing up the general election in November.

"The president's party always loses seats, typically in midterm elections. Joe Biden's approval rating is low on economic issues, particularly inflation is at the forefront," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, said.

For those reasons, Bitzer said Tedd Budd has a slight advantage over Cheri Beasley in North Carolina's US Senate race. But he cautioned electoral moods could shift in the next few months.

"There are a host of other issues, abortion, January 6th committee hearings, unknowns that are going to have an impact potentially," he said.

The North Carolina senate seat will be crucial for the GOP. Currently, the seat is held by Republican Richard Burr who's retiring.

"This will be a battle for Republicans and Democrats to get their voters out to the polls come November," Bitzer added.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley won their respective Senate primaries on Tuesday, setting up a fall election matchup that should again test former President Donald Trump's influence in North Carolina.

Budd won the 14-candidate Republican primary over former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, while Beasley had entered Tuesday as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, which 11 people sought. Current GOP U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is retiring.

