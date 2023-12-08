x
Flashpoint

NC State expert: A.I. can be a great resource in the classroom

On Flashpoint, NC State professor Shiyan Jiang says A.I. can be helpful for teachers and students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to artificial intelligence in the classroom, there's growing concern about issues of ethics and data privacy, but one technology expert warns against making broad judgments against it.  

"There are many different ways that AI can help," Professor Shiyan Jiang said. 

Jiang studies technology in the classroom at N.C. State. Jiang appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint as students head back to the classroom. 

Jiang said A.I. can be especially helpful for teachers, giving them insightful data about how their students are learning.

"Automatic assessment tools can give teachers feedback in terms of where students are, what kind of concepts might be struggling with and how they can tailor their instruction to meet the needs of students from different backgrounds," Jiang said.

Jiang added that A.I. can be a great resource for students as well, especially in coding and technology classes.

