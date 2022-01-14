All eyes on NC supreme court for redistricting case

On WCNC's Flashpoint, a Catawba College professor maps out the future of redistricting case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a three-judge panel ruled to allow Republican-drawn legislative and congressional maps, political campaigns, lawyers, and scholars are watching the Supreme Court of North Carolina.

"I would expect that they would push this as an expedited review and potential decision," Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of politics at Catawba College, said.

Currently, the primary is scheduled for May.

"The state supreme court could step in and put a further pause on those primaries," Bitzer said.

