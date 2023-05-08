Raleigh lawmakers assured that new Anson County casino will be included in budget

On Flashpoint, the county manager says he's received assurances from Raleigh lawmakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It appears plans for a $500 million casino in Anson County are progressing. News of the possible facility only recently came to light.

"I haven't seen the final language that's going to be in the bill," County Manager Len Sossamon said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

Sossamon said Raleigh lawmakers have assured him the casino "will be" in the budget that is still being hashed out in the General Assembly.

With the promise of approximately 1,750 jobs, the project could be transformative for Anson County, a place that's come across economic hard times as factories closed over the years.

"We need good paying jobs," Sossamon said.

The western part of the county is being eyed for the project, because of its 40-mile proximity to Charlotte. Currently, Sossamon estimates that 40,000 motorists drive through Anson County on U.S. 74 daily, many driving from Charlotte to Wilmington. But many of them don't stop.

"We'd like to have them stop, spend some time, spend some money," Sossamon said.

The casino would also add substantially to the county's coffers, with $4 million a year in new property tax revenue, plus money from a sales tax and a hospitality tax.

In all, North Carolina lawmakers are considering adding four casinos across the state. It's a competitive push to compete with Virginia which is already working to build new casinos across that state.