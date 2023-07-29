Anti-violence group says social media driving Charlotte crime

On Flashpoint, activist Mario Black says teens are turning to online platforms to plan meet-ups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Recently, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released statistics showing violent crime rates are down, but overall crime is up in Charlotte in 2023. Community activist Mario Black thinks he knows why.

"Social media is the big one of the biggest downfalls right now," Black said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

Black is the founder of Million Youth March of Charlotte. The group advocates for teenagers in the city's fight against crime.

Black said online platforms offer a place for teens to organize. He said a massive July 4th brawl at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown was orchestrated first on social media.

"They post something on social media, then they post a meet-up," he said.

Black is working to engage with young people before they become victims of crime.

"I feel like this generation have been forced to grow up sooner than they needed to be due to technology and social media," he said.

