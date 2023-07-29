'More confident, more focused' | City Council candidate tries second shot at south Charlotte seat

On Flashpoint, Stephanie Hand hopes to bounce back from her 357 vote loss in 2022.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Last year, Stephanie Hand narrowly lost the race for the district six seat on Charlotte City Council.

"We missed the mark by 357 votes the last time," Hand said, appearing on WCNC's Flashpoint.

This year, she's promising a more vigorous campaign against incumbent Tariq Bohkari.

"We're stronger, we're more confident, we're more focused and we're working hard to gain the trust of the people in district six," Hand said.

Hand said her priorities would be economic development and affordable housing.

District six consists of Myers Park, Southpark, and parts of south Charlotte. It has been represented by Republicans on City Council for years. By 2020, the once-conservative District 6 voted for Joe Biden and Roy Cooper.

If Hand upsets Bohkari, and assuming the other council seats stay blue, it would leave Charlotte City Council with only one Republican and 10 Democrats.

"I think the people of Charlotte want a leader, whether they're Democrat or Republican, that is concerned about what their greatest needs are in the community, and are going to be accessible and engaged to find solutions to the greatest problems of our city," Hand said.

