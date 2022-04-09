Candidate wants to make Charlotte more entrepreneur-friendly

On Flashpoint, Charlie Mulligan says small business growth would lead to faster job growth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlie Mulligan says his top priority as a Charlotte City Councilmember would be upward mobility. He's running as a republican for an at-large seat.

"The gaps between the 'haves and the have nots' have only gotten wider in my 32 years," Mulligan, a Charlotte native, said.

Mulligan believes the best way to address the problem is by supporting local entrepreneurs and small developers.

"There are so many steps along the way, whereas an entrepreneur, you can falter and fail. Right? Do you have access to a good lawyer? Do you have access to the right, financial counsel? Do you have access to the capital at that crucial moment, when you're expanding from one location with your business to multiple others," he said.

Burdensome red tape scares away smaller developers, according to Mulligan. He said streamlining the city's permitting and planning process would help them, and in turn, create more jobs.

"I've been told so many times that smaller developers just don't want to do business here in Charlotte," he said.

The primary is scheduled for May 17.

