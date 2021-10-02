'This is the number one issue in Charlotte.' | Black leaders say education disparities must change

On Flashpoint, the head of the Black Political Caucus calls for a detailed plan to get CMS students of color up to speed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in Charlotte's Black community are sounding the alarm on the ongoing disparities in education outcomes for students of color at CMS, saying the impacts will be felt community-wide.

"We have to change these outcomes," Stephanie Sneed, chairwoman of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg, said. "It affects cities. It affects the growth of cities. It affects income gaps. These have a lifetime, generational effects."

In September, the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg hosted an online forum with CMS leaders to discuss ways to correct the educational gap between Black and white students, a gap made worse by COVID-19.

Specifically, the district wants to focus on its 42 low-performing schools where a recent report shows more than 70% of Black third-graders are not proficient in reading compared to nearly 30% of white students. In high school, less than 5% of Black students are college or career-ready.

Sneed wants more details for closing the achievement gap.

"We have an outline for that, but we don't have a specific plan for how we're going to get there," Sneed said.

CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston has said it will take several years to overcome the setbacks suffered during the pandemic.

