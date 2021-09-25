With Charlotte booming, should city council add a seat?

On Flashpoint, a former city councilwoman makes the case for expanding Charlotte's City Council.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte City Council considers new district boundaries lines, a familiar voice in city politics says leaders should add a council seat.

"The city has grown enough to where it could accommodate 8 districts at this point," former city councilmember Lawana Mayfield said.

Currently, Council has seven districts plus four at-large seats.

"An eighth district could possibly help create more input from the community at large."

Mayfield, a Democrat, said Council should be politically representative of the city's voters. She is currently running for an at-large council seat.

"We have a growing number of unaffiliated voters in our community that doesn't necessarily feel like they're being represented," Mayfield explained.

Mayfield isn't alone in her push. Current at-large council member Braxton Winston has been vocal in supporting an eighth district seat.

"Why not add an 8th district while keeping 4 At Large therefore providing maximum representation allowed by law," Winston asked in a tweet on Sept. 9.

Such a change looks unlikely. This week, a council committee released three redistricting proposals, all including the current seven seats.

