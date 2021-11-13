Republicans worried northern Meck County will get left out of regional transit plan

On Flashpoint, a Business Alliance official said the project could be 'the largest economic development initiative in the history of the state'

"The alliance is committed to working with all parties in the region and leaders in Raleigh to make this reality," Kelly O'Brien, chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint.

The Alliance is one of the organizations coordinating the transit push. O'Brien said they've conducted focus groups with regional stakeholders and relied on an economic impact survey to map out plans.

"Our footprint with the Alliance is 15 counties and the two states," O'Brien said. "We are really excited to have support from both sides of the aisle."

The TMN includes having 110 miles of rapid transit corridors like the light rail, 140 miles of bussing, 115 miles of a greenway system, 75 miles of a bicycle network, and more.

"It has the potential to be the largest economic development initiative in the history of the state of North Carolina," O'Brien said.

But some critics worry state lawmakers haven't been sufficiently involved in the planning process. Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari and Republican consultant Larry Shaheen met with a bipartisan group of state lawmakers in Raleigh on Nov. 3 to discuss a regional transit and mobility plan.

"We have to make sure to have buy-in from them in the beginning, not the end," Shaheen said.

Charlotte City Council has proposed a one-cent sales tax to create revenue for the network. A 2022 ballot referendum would need the approval of the General Assembly.

Another issue? Which projects priority status in the plan. The TMN projects rail projects could take a decade to get underway. In the meantime, local community leaders say the focus must include enhancing CATS bus service.

"I think both bus and rail is as equally important when we're talking about expanding transportation in our city," Kendall Cunningham, candidate for city council, said on Flashpoint.

Last week, Shaheen indicated the commuter line to Charlotte's north suburbs must be a priority. A recent timeline released by the City indicates the northern "red line" as the priority, although current design work is being done for the silver line, which travels east to west.

"The red line was promised to the voters of north Mecklenburg, and they've been paying transit taxes for well over 20 years," Shaheen said.

"There has to be a mobility solution for the north. And again, that has been a top, kind of guiding North Star from the beginning," O'Brien countered. "It's a priority."

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson.

