A 'different kind of candidate' emerges from Charlotte's district 3 primary

On Flashpoint, Tiawana Brown says she would be Charlotte City Council's "first formerly incarcerated person."

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Incumbents performed well in Tuesday's municipal primary, but a new face emerged from the district 3 race: Tiawana Brown, who says she would be Charlotte City Council's "first formerly incarcerated person."

"A different kind of candidate," she added, referring to her candidacy.

Brown runs Beauty after Bars, a nonprofit that works with formerly incarcerated women. She thinks her authenticity is connected with voters.

"Knocking on doors, speaking with the constituents, connecting with them, and letting them know that I'm going to be accountable, available and accessible," Brown said.

Brown said trust and transparency would be her priorities in office. She faces republican James Bowers in the November election.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || Google Podcasts || iHeart

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart