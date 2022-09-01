Charlotte City Council swears in new members on Tuesday

On Flashpoint, two members of current council discuss likely priorities for the incoming council

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte welcomes a new city council on Tuesday, September 6 during a swearing-in ceremony. The new council includes mostly familiar faces with a few new names.

"The priority should be 'let's get back to basics.' We've had a lot of self-inflicted wounds, we really need to go back and think about regular infrastructure, potholes, the job of the city," Tariq Bokhari, district six councilman, said.

In recent years, council tackled a number of controversial issues including the Unified Development Ordinance, the Charlotte 2040 comprehensive plan, pandemic response, and transit.

"This last council was able to put a bow on a lot of big things before this term ended... it's got to be back to the basics of housing, community safety, transportation," Larken Egleston, outgoing district one councilman, said.

Delayed census data forced the postponement of the 2020 city election to this past summer. That means the incoming council's term will be little more than a year.

"There's only going to probably be nine months before the campaign season starts again. And so get done what you can and don't let the short term keep us from continuing to make progress," Egleston said.

SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW SATURDAY AT 11 A.M. ON FLASHPOINT, ONLY ON WCNC CHARLOTTE.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Contact Ben Thompson at bthompson@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.