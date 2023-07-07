Charlotte housing market 'normalized,' but still hot

On Flashpoint, a local housing expert sizes up the current housing market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's housing market is finally leveling-off after years of soaring prices left many potential home buyers on the sidelines.

"We're not seeing what we saw last year and the year before," Tiffany Johannes, president of Canopy Realtor Association said. "But this year, we're seeing more of a normalized market out there."

Johannes appeared on WCNC's Flashpoint this week. Despite the slight slowdown, she said Charlotte's still one of the hottest markets in the country.

"We are in the top eight markets in the country right now, if you look at where people are moving and where they want to be," she said.

Johannes said it means houses are staying on the market a few days longer than they did in the last few years.

"Put that in perspective, 43 days versus 14 to 20 days last year. So homes are on the market a little bit longer," she said.

And even though sellers aren't always getting bids above the asking price, they're still getting most of it.

"We were getting over asking this time last year, and we're pulling out about 98% on average across our markets in Charlotte today," Johannes said.

For home buyers looking to save money, Johannes said deals can be found in surrounding communities like Fort Mill, South Carolina.

