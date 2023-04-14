'We are heading in the right direction' | Mayor Lyles promises progress at CATS

On Flashpoint, the Mayor says the LYNX Blue Line is safe for riders after derailments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mayor says the city's troubled transit agency has turned a corner.

"I believe that we are heading in the right direction,' Vi Lyles said on WCNC's Flashpoint.

The transit agency has been beleaguered with problems recently, including changes in leadership, several minor derailments on the LYNX Blue Line, and staffing problems.

"In the past 130 days, we have invested so much talent in that organization that we're beginning to see the fruits of that investment," she said.

Lyles told WCNC she would feel safe riding the light rail.

"I would feel very safe because people are riding it every day, when we look at what NCDOT sent as information for us to change and what we've done, we've immediately addressed those issues. So I would say that the question really is, 'Are we maintaining the system for safe operations?' Yes, we are," Lyles said.

