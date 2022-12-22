'The need doesn't end after Christmas' | Charlotte charities fighting inflation into 2023

On Flashpoint, SHARE Charlotte and the Salvation Army discuss how their organizations will need continued support in the new year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As folks spend the holidays with family and friends, local non-profits are reminding us of all of our neighbors in need.

"The need doesn't end after Christmas. We have vital services we provide," Maj. Todd Mason with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, said.

In the week leading up to Christmas, the organization gave out thousands of toys collected from the Angel Tree program and the Magical Toy Drive.

"We're seeing so much need," Melissa Hovey, managing director of SHARE Charlotte, said.

SHARE Charlotte partners with more than 400 nonprofits, and connects them with generous community members looking to give back. Their Give Shop online portal provides tangible, specific ways for folks to make donations to their favorite organizations.

For those unable to make financial donations, volunteering is as important as ever in 2023. Hovey and Mason said that volunteerism never returned to pre-pandemic levels.

"The need for volunteerism is going to go up even more," Hovey said.

