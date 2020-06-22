Correction: Previously-recorded episode of Flashpoint aired June 21

WCNC has updated our systems to ensure previously recorded material that is out of date won’t be shown again.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Sunday, June 21, 2020, WCNC Charlotte aired a previously recorded episode of Flashpoint. That episode included a segment on face masks which contained outdated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and U.S. Surgeon General stating most healthy people do not need to wear a mask.

At the time of the recorded episode, the WHO was also recommending that masks be reserved for people taking care of patients or those showing symptoms like cough, fever and difficulty breathing. However, in light of new evidence since that taping, the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has also updated its guidance suggesting the use of masks can help limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including COVID-19, however, the use of a mask alone is insufficient to provide an adequate level of protection or source control.