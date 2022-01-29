'We've got to heal our democracy' | Rep. Adams says voting rights remains top issue of 2022

On Flashpoint, Congresswoman Alma Adams urges democrats to continue work after the voting rights measure failed in Washington.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Congresswoman Alma Adams delivered her "State of the District" address Thursday, focusing on a variety of issues, but prior to the speech, she told WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson voting rights is a top priority, despite failed attempts to pass recent legislation.

"Voting rights has to be at the top of the agenda," Rep. Adams said. "We can't give up on it."

Adams represents the 12th District which covers most of Charlotte and runs north along Interstate 77 to the Iredell County line.

"We've got to heal our democracy," she said.

Recent attempts to pass voting rights legislation failed to make it past the 60 vote threshold to stop debate in the US Senate. In an evenly split Senate, Adams admitted future attempts will have to include more republican involvement.

As an example, she cited last year's infrastructure bill that garnered some Republican support, including from North Carolina's US Senators Burr and Tillis. So far, Adams said a compromise on voting rights has been tough.

"It's a two-way street. They've got to be willing to talk as well," Adams said.

Political scientists argue Democrats will have to get more practical if they want to pass any voting rights legislation.

"You've got to be pragmatic," Dr. Susan Roberts, professor at Davidson College, said.

Roberts suggested lawmakers might try to break up some of the legislation. The reform included two separate bills; the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Roberts said the John Lewis act is more likely to get bipartisan support.

"That one is leaner, and I think that's more likely to get support."

