Flashpoint | 2020 year in review: COVID-19 pandemic, historic election and civil unrest

This year was challenging. Cheers to hoping 2021 is better for us all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year was challenging, a global pandemic unlike we've seen before, a reckoning to racial injustices in America that sent thousands of protesters into streets across the country and the most divisive election we've ever seen.

At the time schools closed in March it was only supposed to be for two weeks.

Then on March 17 Governor, Cooper suspended sit-down service for bars and restaurants, on March 30 everyone was told to "stay at home".

Folks staying largely locked down for months.

On May 8, North Carolina began to reopen when the state entered phase 1, two weeks later phase 2 came.

On August 17th kids went back to school, some in person and some virtually and more business reopened and we still saw metrics go down.

On September 4 the state moved into phase 2.5 and ever since then we've seen our cases climb day after day.

And now North Carolina is seeing new records every day.

A look back at the divisive and historic election. Joe Biden takes the oath of office in a few weeks.

By all accounts, Biden ran a horrible campaign in the primaries in the Spring. Losing one after the other, he was totally written off.

Then a single endorsement in the state of South Carolina changed the course of the campaign. Congressman Jim Clyburn announced his support for Biden.

Political analysts say that decision ended up winning the primary for Biden and eventually the nomination. Democrats quickly coalesced around Biden.

Then came the November election. He lost North Carolina but won a record-breaking 81 million votes. And four days after the election Biden was finally projected the winner.

In a prime time address to a divided nation, he called for unity and healing. The president-elect pledging to work for all Americans.

His running mate Kamala Harris also shattering a glass ceiling, becoming the first woman and person of color elected vice president.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign filed 56 lawsuits alleging unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and asking for re-counts in several states. 50 of those lawsuits have been denied, dismissed or withdrawn. The recounts all producing the same result.

The electoral college got a lot more attention than in years past when it was just a formality, that again making Biden's win official.

On January 6, Congress will officially count those electoral votes with Biden to be sworn in as the 46th president two weeks later.

In any other year, this would be the biggest story of the year: a reckoning on racial justice.

It came after the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. All of these deaths leading to protests in the streets across the world, including here in Charlotte.

After an incident during protests in uptown CMPD launched a review of its policies. Officers were accused of trapping a group of demonstrators with tear gas. After the review, CMPD Chief, Johnny Jennings told city leaders the department is doing away with its use of tear gas. But they will still have pepper spray as an option to disperse crowds who refuse to leave.

CMPD and city council also making changes tied to the "Eight Can't Wait" initiative, aimed at police reform.

The department adopting eight new policies including things like banning chokehold, de-escalation tactics, duty to intervene and banning shooting at moving vehicles.

Chief Johnny Jennings said CMPD is one of only 10 departments in the top populated cities to meet all eight standards.

During these protests across the country, cries were heard rallying to "Defund the Police."

The call to defund the police comes as Charlotte has seen more than 110 homicides this year. In all of last year, there were 103, Charlotte has already surpassed that with still a few weeks left in 2020.