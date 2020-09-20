Flashpoint: A look at the Democratic Party then, now and where it's going

What’s it mean to be a Democrat? For decades, it meant believing the government played an important role in society.

Making things more equitable. Making sure businesses treat employees fairly. Making sure there were social programs to take care the most vulnerable among us.

But voters might get understandably confused these days. Some democrats are calling for cities to defund the police. Some tout socialism. And some want free college and free healthcare for everyone.

This week on Flashpoint we spoke to two local Democrats who feel very differently about many key issues. Next week, we’ll tackle what it means to be a Republican in today’s climate.

Former Charlotte City Council Member, LaWana Mayfield and Former State Senator, Joel Ford discuss the movement to defund the police. They answer whether they think police departments should be defunded and what does criminal justice reform looks like.

Davidson Political Science Professor, Susan Roberts joins the show to discuss where the Democrat Party has been and to where it is now. She tells of the two sides of the Democratic party in 2020.