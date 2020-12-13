Flashpoint: Charlotte's transportation plan, tent cities, and a return to virtual learning

Three pressing topics talked about on Flashpoint. All major event happening this past week or coming up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three pressing topics: the city's homeless problem with tent cities popping up all over town. Also, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools making the controversial call to send all students back home for virtual learning, which has COVID-19 cases spike.

And Charlotte's the 5th fastest-growing city in the country. We can't keep up with the tens of thousands of people moving here every year. We're outpacing the infrastructure built years ago.

This week, on Monday, the Charlotte city council will get the first look at a new, big, bold long-term transportation plan with a 12-billion dollar price tag.

A group led by former mayor Harvey Gantt, that created a comprehensive plan based on building new light rail, new roads, new bus routes and new bike paths.

All in an effort to make the city manageable and more equitable. Two big hurdles city leaders will face: voters, and the general assembly up in Raleigh.

Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt discusses Charlotte's infrastructure. She is the head of the city councils' transportation and planning committee.

Thousands of CMS students are returning to full remote learning. The school board voting this week to keep students at home starting Monday.

This is a big adjustment for parents and students as many of them just began going back to the classroom. The pause on in-person learning will last until January 19.

There aren't any clusters in schools right now but community spread and the test positivity rate are up.

Former Charlotte City Councilman Kenny Smith has been an outspoken critic of CMS handling. Science and data have been pretty consistent.

The so-called tent city located just outside of uptown charlotte at 12th and college has grown since the pandemic began. Many people migrated there to get closer to certain resources.

There are 91 people living in tent city. More than 80 have some kind of substance abuse or mental health issue. The county said it doesn't have the authority to remove the encampment.

Instead, leaders are relying on homeless outreach partners to get the word out about shelter and hotel-room options.