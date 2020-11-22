Flashpoint: COVID-19 trends, preventing spreading the virus during the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we gear up for thanksgiving, it seems there's one big, very dark cloud hanging over us. It's not the election. It's a pandemic, COVID-19. By every metric, we're going into the holiday season in a bad place.

The typical dinner at Uncle's could very well be a super-spreader event. At the same time, you're sick of hearing from folks like me, lecturing you on what to do.

Mecklenburg county Deputy Health Director, Raynard Washington fear after the holiday we will see more spread of the virus.