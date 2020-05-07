Flashpoint discusses governers response to COVID-19, civil unrest, protest in the city

It's been a long few months for America. Today, Flashpoint looks forward to what the rest of 2020 brings.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flashpoint went off the air when the coronavirus pandemic was just ramping up. The last episode was on March 22, when there were 71 cases in North Carolina. This weekend, we're right around 72-thousand cases.

Also this spring, Charlotte lost the Republican National Convention.

The governor and local leaders couldn't agree with the RNC on a safe way to host 20-thousand people at the Spectrum Center this summer. Its new home is in Jacksonville, Florida, which just this week, made masks mandatory.

Something Republicans were hoping to avoid here in Charlotte.

And in the middle of the pandemic came the deaths of Ahmad Arbery... Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. It lead to protests in the streets of cities across the world for weeks.

It's been a long few months for America. Today, Flashpoint looks forward to what the rest of 2020 brings.