US Senate candidate Jeff Jackson supports conviction of Trump in impeachment trial

Jackson, a Democrat running for US Senate in 2022, said former President Donald Trump incited violence at the US Capitol during a rally with his supporters on Jan. 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newly-minted US Senate candidate Jeff Jackson said Thursday he would support the conviction of former President Donald Trump in the Senate.

The Charlotte Democrat is running to fill Sen. Richard Burr’s seat when he retires in 2022.

“Yes, I would,” Jackson told WCNC Charlotte’s Ben Thompson during this Sunday’s edition of Flashpoint.

“The question shouldn’t be if he should be impeached and convicted. It’s whether we consider the impeachment clause of our constitution to be operational. Do we consider it be a real thing that exists in our constitution? I do.”

On Jan. 6, a mob of angry Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. Multiple people died in the attack, including a police officer. Jackson said the President incited the violence with his rhetoric after the election and during a rally just moments before the riot.

“People were killed," Jackson said. "It was an international embarrassment.”

Jackson is promising a “100 county” campaign, focused on rural counties where Trump easily won, in addition to urban cities where Democrats historically perform well. He said his party must do a better job of reaching out to rural voters.

“Expand your electorate. Expand your concept of what a winnable voter actually means,” Jackson said, referencing the playbook used by Democrats in Georgia this past election.

Jackson announced his candidacy Monday. The 2022 US Senate race in North Carolina is expected to be a highly-contested and expensive race, possibly surpassing the 2020 race which was the most expensive in the state’s history.

