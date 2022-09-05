A Concord native explains how his conservative group helped push for a repeal of the nation's abortion laws.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Behind the whirlwind of news coverage surrounding the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade, the nation's federal abortion law, a Concord native is gratified by the progress of the anti-abortion movement.

"It's been an opportunity to get a lot of information out. And it's just been a very exciting week," Stephen Billy said.

Billy is the executive director of Charlotte Lozier Institute, a think tank dedicated to anti-abortion research. A study issued by the group appeared in Justice Samuel Alito's leaked draft opinion overturning Roe vs. Wade.

"Overturning Roe would allow the American people to have a voice in the policy decisions around abortion," he said.

Still, abortion rights remain one of America's most controversial issues. Last week, a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed Americans want to see Roe upheld, by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.

On Tuesday, WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson spoke to a woman who chose to have an abortion decades ago when the procedure was illegal in North Carolina. She warned against going back to those days.

"Making it illegal doesn't make it go away, it just makes it unsafe," Betty Gunz said.

The Supreme Court is expected to release its opinion in June.

