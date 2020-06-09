Flashpoint: Pulling off an election during a pandemic

The man in charge of elections in Charlotte talks about the influx of absentee ballot requests and how his team will be prepared to handle them.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Absentee ballots are now being sent out to voters in North Carolina, they started going on Friday. Also this week, North Carolina voters can now request an absentee ballot online, a new feature for this year's election.

This week in Flashpoint, a name you probably haven't heard in a while, Anthony Foxx. He went from a young Charlotte City Council Member to Mayor, to Cabinet Secretary within a few years.

Seemed like he was set to be Democrats' next big rock star, but then, he fell off the map. Working in the private sector, working as Chief policy advisor for rideshare company "Lyft."

In an exclusive interview Flashpoint's Ben Thompson talks with Anthony Foxx.

Foxx talks about what he’s been up to lately, why he supports Joe Biden, and if he’ll ever come back to a life in politics.

The man in charge of pulling off an election in pandemic here in Charlotte shares his advice to voters. Mecklenburg County Elections Director, Michael Dickerson talks about the influx of absentee ballot requests and how his team will be prepared to handle them.