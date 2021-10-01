Flashpoint | Reactions, thoughts on Capitol riot and how to move forward

After Wednesday's siege, most of Congress came together again to put away the divisiveness that led to Wednesday's attack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Congress was working to certify November's election results a Trump mob swarmed the capitol.

Police attempting to stop those from getting in but they were about to take over both the house and the senate.

And it was President Trump who called on them to march to the Capitol.

"After this we are going to walk down, and I will be there with you, we are going to walk down, were going to walk down, anyone you want, but I think right here we are going to walk down to the Capitol.... and we're going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women," President Trump said Wednesday.

But President Trump was not walking with them. He was nowhere to be seen.

And when he did release a video on Twitter telling people to go home and it still talked about false claims of a stolen election.

After hours, Congress was allowed to go back in their chambers finishing their official count of the electoral votes certifying that Biden is the lawful winner of the presidential election.

So where do we go from here?

One of President Trump's closest allies South Carolina senator, Lindsey graham finally saying enough is enough.

After everyone was allowed back in the capitol late Wednesday night gave an impassioned speech on the Senate floor saying he's seen no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

"Fraud, they said there's 66,000 people in Georgia under 18 voted. How many people believe that? I asked, give me 10. I hadn't had one. They said 8,000 felons in prison in Arizona voted, give me ten, I hadn't gotten one. Does that say there's problems in every election. I don't buy this, enough's enough. We've got to end it," said Graham.

But also add,

"I, above all others in this body need to say this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January 20th", said Graham.

Members of Congress were tweeting during the attack and releasing statements afterward.

Senator Richard Burr stated, "I supported President Trump's legal right to contest the election results through the courts, but the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits. No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election.

The President bears responsibility for today's events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point."

Many compared the events of Wednesday to those of 9/11.

At the end of that tragic day, now almost 20 years ago, congress stood together singing 'God Bless America" on the steps of the nation's Capitol.

After Wednesday's siege, most of Congress came together again to put away the divisiveness that led to Wednesday's attack.