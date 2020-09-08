Flashpoint | School officials looking to start of new school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Republican Strategist Larry Shaheen and Democratic Strategist Douglas Wilson joined WCNC for Flashpoint to discuss school reopening, the 2020 Census and the RNC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With school starting back up, school and health officials are concerned about the possibility of another COVID-19 spike. School districts across North Carolina are taking different approaches to reopen, many involving some form of online learning.

Republican Strategist Larry Shaheen and Democratic Strategist Douglas Wilson joined WCNC Charlotte's Ben Thompson for this week's Flashpoint to discuss how school districts are treating the reopening process.

Shaheen and Wilson also spoke on the state and national response to the COVID-19 pandemic as Governor Cooper has extended North Carolina's Phase 2 by five weeks.

In other news, the Census Bureau has said that the door-knocking and ability for households to respond to the questionnaire will stop at the end of September.

Shaheen and Wilson spoke with Ben Thompson on what this means for the 2020 Census and if it will impact communities in the Carolinas.

Shaheen said he felt it might be easier for everyone to come together for several issues, including the handling of the 2020 Census, if there wasn't an election right around the corner.

Speaking later about absentee voting during the pandemic, Wilson said he expects an "election day week or weeks" instead of a single day like in previous elections.

And on the note of the election, the Republican National Convention is just around the corner and Charlotte leaders are once again planning for what that might mean for the Queen City.