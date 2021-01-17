Flashpoint | Trump's impeachment, security at the Capitol and NC General Assembly sworn in

The stepped-up security Sunday comes after FBI warnings of potential armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington, D.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In a matter of days, the nation will have a new president. Joe Biden will find DC heavily-fortified this week and heavily divided.

This week President Trump became the first president to ever be impeached twice. The single article of impeachment accusing President Trump of quote "inciting violence against the government of the United States."

While his party united behind him last time, 10 house Republicans voted to impeach him this time, including South Carolina's Tom Rice, which came as a shock to many.

The vote on impeachment coming exactly one week after the riot at the capitol. The fallout continues from that. Not just with impeachment, but almost every social media site has banned the president. And his own party starting to distance themselves more from the president.

So what happens next?

Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Mark Meadows, Wayne King talks about impeachment and the riots and how the Republicans and Democrats can start working together.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is sending officers to DC to help with security at Joe Biden's inauguration. CMPD wouldn't give specific staffing numbers or other security details. The department did say this assistance will not create any local service interruptions and that there will be enough officers to serve Charlotte.

After the riots at the capitol many comparing how that was handled to the black lives matter protests last summer. Many on social media sharing images like these comparing the two.

This month law enforcement heavily criticized for not stopping the rioters. However, over the summer they were on the steps of the Capitol making sure no one could get by.

Former Charlotte City Councilwoman, LaWana Mayfield talks about the contrast seen at the capitol between the Capitol siege and the BLM protests over the summer.

This week the new North Carolina General Assembly opened their session with promises of less partisanship and more cooperation to benefit the state.

Senate President Pro Tem, Phil Berger was sworn in for his sixth term as Senate leader. He said quote "I intend to work with all to find, develop and expand common ground where it may exist." Tim Moore was sworn in for his fourth term as House Speaker.