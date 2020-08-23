Flashpoint: What to expect for the virtual Republican National Convention

Flashpoint 8/23: Monday, the delegates will nominate Donald Trump for president once again.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sunday delegates for the Republican Convention in the queen city conducting official business. The whole convention was supposed to be in Charlotte this week, bringing in thousands of people and millions of dollars.

But now, fewer than four-hundred delegates are in Charlotte after a lot of back and forth, the RNC finally decided to go virtual.

All of this coming after the Democrats held their convention this week.

After running for president in 1988 and 2008 and falling short, Joe Biden finally was able to accept his party's nomination and a historic night when Kamla Harris accepted the nomination for Vice President.

Two men who supported bringing the RNC here years ago, despite controversy.

Charlotte City Councilmen, Republican Tariq Bokhari and Democrat Larken Egleston. Once the pandemic came, things got worst.

At one point, republicans moved it to Jacksonville, only to move it back.

Democratic leadership here was highly criticized.

Recapping the DNC convention dynamics that took place last week virtually, leave the question of what to expect from the RNC this week.